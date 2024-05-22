Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Netstar’s battle to beat Cartrack

Business Day TV spoke to Business Writer for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza

22 May 2024 - 16:30
Picture: SUPPLIED
Karooooo and Altron have traditionally competed to become the best in their business on the continent as the firms have similar offerings via Cartrack and Netstar. For a closer look at this, Business Day TV spoke to Business Writer for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza.

