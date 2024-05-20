Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Grayscale appoints Goldman’s head of strategy as its new CEO

Peter Mintzberg succeeds Michael Sonnenshein, after stints at Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, OppenheimerFunds and Invesco

20 May 2024 - 21:19
by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1
Bengaluru — Grayscale Investments on Monday said it has appointed Goldman Sachs executive Peter Mintzberg as its CEO, effective on August 15, weeks after the digital asset manager withdrew its application for ethereum futures exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Mintzberg succeeds Michael Sonnenshein, who has stepped down from the position to pursue other interests, the company said.

Grayscale is known for offering crypto investment products, including exchange traded funds that allow shareholders to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin without holding it.

It withdrew its proposal for an exchange-traded fund tied to ether futures earlier this week after applying in September, shortly before the other ether futures ETFs began trading.

CFO Edward McGee, who has also been appointed principal executive officer, will take over CEO responsibilities until Mintzberg takes over in August.

Mintzberg will join Grayscale from Goldman Sachs, where he is the global head of strategy for asset and wealth management. Before that, he held several global leadership roles in strategy, mergers & acquisitions and investor relations at BlackRock, OppenheimerFunds and Invesco.

Reuters

