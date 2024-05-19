San Francisco — Microsoft said on Thursday it plans to offer its cloud computing customers a platform of AMD artificial intelligence chips that will compete with components made by Nvidia, with details to be given at its Build developer conference next week.
It will also launch a preview of new Cobalt 100 custom processors at the conference.
Microsoft’s clusters of Advanced Micro Devices’ flagship MI300X AI chips will be sold through its Azure cloud computing service. They will give its customers an alternative to Nvidia’s H100 family of powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) which dominate the data centre chip market for AI but can be hard to obtain due to high demand.
To build AI models or run applications, companies typically must string together — or cluster — multiple GPUs because the data and computation will not fit on a single processor.
AMD, which expects $4bn in AI chip revenue this year, has said the chips are powerful enough to train and run large AI models.
As well as Nvidia’s top-shelf AI chips, Microsoft’s cloud computing unit sells access to its own in-house AI chips called Maia.
Separately, the Cobalt 100 processors Microsoft plans to preview next week offer 40% better performance over other processors based on Arm Holdings’ technology, the company said. Snowflake and others have begun to use them.
The Cobalt chips, which were announced in November, are being tested to power Teams, Microsoft’s messaging tool for businesses, and positioned to compete with the in-house Graviton CPUs made by Amazon.com.
Amazon said this week that social network Pinterest and fintech firm Robinhood Markets have started using its Graviton chips.
Microsoft offers AMD chips as an alternative to Nvidia’s powerful GPUs
AMD has said it expects $4bn in AI chip revenue this year
San Francisco — Microsoft said on Thursday it plans to offer its cloud computing customers a platform of AMD artificial intelligence chips that will compete with components made by Nvidia, with details to be given at its Build developer conference next week.
It will also launch a preview of new Cobalt 100 custom processors at the conference.
Microsoft’s clusters of Advanced Micro Devices’ flagship MI300X AI chips will be sold through its Azure cloud computing service. They will give its customers an alternative to Nvidia’s H100 family of powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) which dominate the data centre chip market for AI but can be hard to obtain due to high demand.
To build AI models or run applications, companies typically must string together — or cluster — multiple GPUs because the data and computation will not fit on a single processor.
AMD, which expects $4bn in AI chip revenue this year, has said the chips are powerful enough to train and run large AI models.
As well as Nvidia’s top-shelf AI chips, Microsoft’s cloud computing unit sells access to its own in-house AI chips called Maia.
Separately, the Cobalt 100 processors Microsoft plans to preview next week offer 40% better performance over other processors based on Arm Holdings’ technology, the company said. Snowflake and others have begun to use them.
The Cobalt chips, which were announced in November, are being tested to power Teams, Microsoft’s messaging tool for businesses, and positioned to compete with the in-house Graviton CPUs made by Amazon.com.
Amazon said this week that social network Pinterest and fintech firm Robinhood Markets have started using its Graviton chips.
Reuters
DUNCAN McLEOD: PC vs Mac, and the battle for silicon supremacy
Super Micro Computer banks on its close ties to Nvidia
Intel survives bid to halt chip licence
US firm hits roadblock selling AI chip tailored for China
PATRICE RASSOU: Behold the Magnificent Seven, with Nvidia as the brightest star
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
DUNCAN McLEOD: PC vs Mac, and the battle for silicon supremacy
WILLIAM MEYER: Beyond the glow of the Nvidia rocket
China calls time on US microprocessors
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.