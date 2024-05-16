London — The new boss of BT set out a path to more than double free cash flow over the next five years and potentially dispose of its global business as it focuses on Britain where it has been investing heavily, sending its shares up 9%.
Allison Kirkby, who previously led Sweden’s Telia, said on Thursday that BT would increase its dividend for the 2024 financial year by 3.9% to 8p per share after free cash flow beat expectations.
The group’s shares traded up 9% at 123p in early trade, hitting a four-month high and on course for their biggest one-day gain since November 2021.
Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Matt Britzman said the company was making good progress on reducing costs under Kirby who started in the top job in February.
“BT’s future relies heavily on getting past the peak fibre buildout phase, and to its credit, progress looks good,” he said.
Kirkby’s predecessor Philip Jansen set out an ambitious target to build a national fibre network reaching 25-million premises by the end of 2026 and BT has been investing in building that and in its 5G networks.
“We are sharpening our focus to be better for our customers and the country, by accelerating the modernisation of our operations, and by exploring options to optimise our global business,” she said.
BT reported a 1% rise in full-year revenue to £20.8bn ($26.4bn), helped by price rises and fibre-enabled product sales.
Adjusted core earnings rose 2% to £8.1bn, broadly in line with expectations, driven by its consumer and Openreach networks businesses.
It said it expected revenue to be flat to up 1% this year, while core earnings were forecast to edge up to about £8.2bn.
BT said its Openreach unit, which serves Sky and TalkTalk as well as BT’s own consumers, was seeing strong demand for fibre, with net adds of 397,000 in the final quarter and more than 4.8-million premises now connected.
New BT boss to more than double free cash flow in five years
Shares up 9% as Allison Kirkby accelerates modernisation of operations
London — The new boss of BT set out a path to more than double free cash flow over the next five years and potentially dispose of its global business as it focuses on Britain where it has been investing heavily, sending its shares up 9%.
Allison Kirkby, who previously led Sweden’s Telia, said on Thursday that BT would increase its dividend for the 2024 financial year by 3.9% to 8p per share after free cash flow beat expectations.
The group’s shares traded up 9% at 123p in early trade, hitting a four-month high and on course for their biggest one-day gain since November 2021.
Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Matt Britzman said the company was making good progress on reducing costs under Kirby who started in the top job in February.
“BT’s future relies heavily on getting past the peak fibre buildout phase, and to its credit, progress looks good,” he said.
Kirkby’s predecessor Philip Jansen set out an ambitious target to build a national fibre network reaching 25-million premises by the end of 2026 and BT has been investing in building that and in its 5G networks.
“We are sharpening our focus to be better for our customers and the country, by accelerating the modernisation of our operations, and by exploring options to optimise our global business,” she said.
BT reported a 1% rise in full-year revenue to £20.8bn ($26.4bn), helped by price rises and fibre-enabled product sales.
Adjusted core earnings rose 2% to £8.1bn, broadly in line with expectations, driven by its consumer and Openreach networks businesses.
It said it expected revenue to be flat to up 1% this year, while core earnings were forecast to edge up to about £8.2bn.
BT said its Openreach unit, which serves Sky and TalkTalk as well as BT’s own consumers, was seeing strong demand for fibre, with net adds of 397,000 in the final quarter and more than 4.8-million premises now connected.
Reuters
Vodafone CEO upbeat as Germany and UK deliver growth
Apple supplier Foxconn’s profit jumps 72% but it still misses forecast
Fibre-to-the-business connections to keep on growing
Avanti launches low-earth orbit satellite service in SA
MTN’s Bayobab completes sale and leaseback of fibre in Zambia
Namibia’s Paratus launches fibre network between Joburg and Europe
Seacom launches low-earth orbit satellite service
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Namibia’s Paratus launches fibre network between Joburg and Europe
Sunak hopes to win back investors
Fibre-to-the-business connections to keep on growing
Avanti launches low-earth orbit satellite service in SA
Seacom launches low-earth orbit satellite service
MTN pushes ahead with creating separate fibre business
RMB pushes telecom infrastructure investment
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.