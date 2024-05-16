Karooooo has high hopes for new central office
CEO Zak Calisto expects the new premises will allow it to build growth-enhancing infrastructure
16 May 2024 - 08:14
UPDATED 16 May 2024 - 20:20
Karooooo boss Zak Calisto says the upcoming opening of the vehicle telematics software group’s new R400m head office is a strategic move that will help to meet growing demand for its services in SA.
“We've invested R400m on a central office in Johannesburg when nobody else is investing. We’ve built an eco-friendly building that’s highly functional and fit to the way we operate the business,” the CEO told Business Day on Thursday. “We are strong believers in the SA economy over the long term, far beyond the negative news.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.