Cartrack lifts Karooooo’s earnings

Karooooo has reported a strong performance, growing earnings per share (EPS) 24% and operating profit 18% in the year to end-February.
The company, which owns 100% of Cartrack, said subscribers increased by 15% to 1.97-million, with net subscriber additions increasing 65% to 63,340 in the fourth quarter, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Karooooo’s operating profit grew 18% to a record R1.04bn and full-year earnings per share (EPS) rose to R23.85 from R19.29 before.
Cartrack, which makes up the majority of group revenue, grew operating profit 17% to R1.07bn and subscription revenue 17% to R3.5bn.
Karooooo Logistics delivered a record operating profit of R26m from R5m a year ago. The company focuses on delivery-as-a-service through third-party drivers and logistics companies. The scalable business model was now delivering healthy operating profits.
“We believe Karooooo is well positioned for growth. We operate in a growing and largely underpenetrated market, with strong demand coming from customers needing to differentiate and digitalise themselves,” CEO Zak Calisto.
“We expect our continuous investment in our AI products, platform and customer experience to continue to generate robust results in the future. We remain confident that our track record of success, specifically our ability to generate healthy cash flows, is sustainable,” he said.
Considering the strong earnings and free cash flow in its 2024 financial year, the board expected to declare and pay an interim dividend in the second quarter of 2025, the company said.
In its guidance for 2025, the company said it expected Cartrack’s subscribers to rise to between 2.2-million and 2.4-million. Cartrack’s subscription revenue is expected to be between R3.9bn and R4.15bn and Karooooo’s EPS between R27.50 and R31.
Business Day reported in January that the group decided to stop buying second-hand vehicles in SA for its Carzuka online platform after consulting with dealerships, which said the website was competing with its business.
Karooooo has traditionally competed locally with firms such as Mix Telematics and Altron’s Netstar and is considering extending its mobility business using data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).
Calisto told Business Day that the move to scale down its used-car marketplace ultimately came down to keeping its relationships with dealerships intact.
Dealerships typically refer their clients to Cartrack — the group’s wholly owned vehicle tracking system that provides fleet-management and vehicle recovery services — which is by far its biggest business.
The group was founded by Calisto in 2004 and is listed on the JSE and Nasdaq.
Update: May 16 2024
Update: May 16 2024
This article was updated to reflect figures and commentary in a re-released statement
