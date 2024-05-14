The suit alleges Google has monopolised the ad stack ‘by buying companies up and down the chain’. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS
Washington — Video sharing platform Rumble said on Monday it had sued Google, arguing the tech giant had engaged in anticompetitive practices across its digital advertising products and sought damages in excess of $1bn.
The suit alleges Google has monopolised the ad stack “by buying companies up and down the chain, concurrently representing both ad buyers and sellers, while also running the exchange that connects those parties.”
Rumble has accused Google of maintaining its monopoly by reaching an agreement with Meta’s Facebook to prevent Facebook from offering alternatives to Google’s ad tech ecosystem.
Google denied Rumble’s claims calling them “simply wrong” and said that Rumble uses “dozens” of competing ad services in addition to Google’s ad manager.
“We’ll show the court how our advertising products benefit publishers and help them fund their content online,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement, insisting that publishers keep a vast majority of the revenue when they choose Google tools.
Rumble filed the suit late on Monday in a US district court in California.
This is the second time Rumble has filed a lawsuit against Google. The earlier suit filed in 2021 accused the company of favouring itself and its video-sharing platform, YouTube, in its search results.
The US justice department also filed an advertising lawsuit against Google last year accusing the company of abusing its dominance of the digital advertising business and argued that it should be forced to sell its ad manager suite.
Google’s advertising business is responsible for about three-quarters of its revenue.
Video sharing platform Rumble takes Google to court over lost ad revenue
Video sharing platform seeks damages in excess of $1bn
Washington — Video sharing platform Rumble said on Monday it had sued Google, arguing the tech giant had engaged in anticompetitive practices across its digital advertising products and sought damages in excess of $1bn.
The suit alleges Google has monopolised the ad stack “by buying companies up and down the chain, concurrently representing both ad buyers and sellers, while also running the exchange that connects those parties.”
Rumble has accused Google of maintaining its monopoly by reaching an agreement with Meta’s Facebook to prevent Facebook from offering alternatives to Google’s ad tech ecosystem.
Google denied Rumble’s claims calling them “simply wrong” and said that Rumble uses “dozens” of competing ad services in addition to Google’s ad manager.
“We’ll show the court how our advertising products benefit publishers and help them fund their content online,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement, insisting that publishers keep a vast majority of the revenue when they choose Google tools.
Rumble filed the suit late on Monday in a US district court in California.
This is the second time Rumble has filed a lawsuit against Google. The earlier suit filed in 2021 accused the company of favouring itself and its video-sharing platform, YouTube, in its search results.
The US justice department also filed an advertising lawsuit against Google last year accusing the company of abusing its dominance of the digital advertising business and argued that it should be forced to sell its ad manager suite.
Google’s advertising business is responsible for about three-quarters of its revenue.
Reuters
OpenAI to launch Google search rival
TikTok to tag AI-generated content from outside own platform
Reddit shares soar on strong earnings growth
Amazon not bothered by competition from Takealot and others in SA
US judge to rule whether Google broke civil antitrust law as trial wraps up
Anthropic targets business with chatbot app
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.