Washington — Microsoft must pay patent owner IPA Technologies $242m, a federal jury in Delaware said after determining that Microsoft’s Cortana virtual-assistant software infringed an IPA patent.
The jury agreed with IPA after a weeklong trial that Microsoft’s voice-recognition technology violates IPA patent rights in computer-communications software.
IPA is a subsidiary of patent-licensing company Wi-LAN, which is jointly owned by Canadian technology company Quarterhill and two investment firms. It bought the patent and others from SRI International’s Siri, which Apple acquired in 2010 and whose technology it used in its Siri virtual assistant.
“We remain confident that Microsoft never infringed on IPA’s patents and will appeal,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.
Representatives for IPA and Wi-LAN did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the verdict.
IPA filed the lawsuit in 2018, accusing Microsoft of infringing patents related to personal digital assistants and voice-based data navigation. The case was later narrowed to concern one IPA patent. Microsoft argued that it does not infringe and that the patent is invalid.
IPA has also sued Google and Amazon over its patents. Amazon defeated IPA’s lawsuit in 2021, and the Google case is continuing.
Microsoft hit with $242m verdict in patent lawsuit
Washington — Microsoft must pay patent owner IPA Technologies $242m, a federal jury in Delaware said after determining that Microsoft’s Cortana virtual-assistant software infringed an IPA patent.
The jury agreed with IPA after a weeklong trial that Microsoft’s voice-recognition technology violates IPA patent rights in computer-communications software.
IPA is a subsidiary of patent-licensing company Wi-LAN, which is jointly owned by Canadian technology company Quarterhill and two investment firms. It bought the patent and others from SRI International’s Siri, which Apple acquired in 2010 and whose technology it used in its Siri virtual assistant.
“We remain confident that Microsoft never infringed on IPA’s patents and will appeal,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.
Representatives for IPA and Wi-LAN did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the verdict.
IPA filed the lawsuit in 2018, accusing Microsoft of infringing patents related to personal digital assistants and voice-based data navigation. The case was later narrowed to concern one IPA patent. Microsoft argued that it does not infringe and that the patent is invalid.
IPA has also sued Google and Amazon over its patents. Amazon defeated IPA’s lawsuit in 2021, and the Google case is continuing.
Reuters
OpenAI to launch Google search rival
TikTok to tag AI-generated content from outside own platform
China’s reliance on US AI on the wane
Apple expected to show new iPads and possibly a new chip
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Anthropic targets business with chatbot app
Cloud infrastructure market shows growth
Microsoft-backed OpenAI and FT ink latest media tie-up
Alphabet and Microsoft earnings show AI investments drive growth
Apple in talks over AI enhancements for iPhone
CEO’s pay may double as LSEG tie-up with Microsoft bears fruit
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.