WATCH: MTN and other operators push for tariff hikes in Nigeria

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza

07 May 2024 - 15:28
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza discusses the reasons MTN and other operators are pushing for tariff hikes in Nigeria.

MTN and other operators push for tariff hikes in Nigeria

Telecom company says appropriate tariff increases will be necessary to support continued investment
Companies
1 day ago

Q&A with Bradwin Roper: inside MTN’s deal with PayShap

MTN SA recently became the first nonbanking company to join the digital payments platform
Companies
4 days ago

MTN Ghana forecasts strong growth despite inflation

CEO Stephen Blewett says group was operating in a challenging economy in an election year
Companies
5 days ago

MTN Nigeria sets out plan to return to profit

Operator calls on telecoms regulator to raise tariffs to increase revenue
Companies
5 days ago
