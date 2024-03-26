Markets look to US inflation data, while local spotlight is on Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision
Parents and children should take heed which scarce skills are in demand
She also took R34,000 from a local attorney to fund a trip to the US for a legal conference, after her official request for funding was denied
The Electoral Court dismisses governing party’s case, says it has not made a case why the Jacob Zuma-led party should be deregistered
Africa MD says it is part of plans to test demand for electric vehicles on the continent
Stats SA noted a 13.5% decrease in part-time employment especially in the community services sector
Building resilience into the supply chain will enable businesses to meet capacity
A video shows a ship hitting the US bridge, after which several of its spans collapse into the Patapsco River
Creation of new leadership team follows Red Disa Consortium taking controlling shareholding
Some art critics are concerned that a new security law may hinder creativity
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza about Telkom’s sale of Swiftnet and what the deal means for the telecom company.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Telkom happy with R7m for Swiftnet
Business Day TV talks to Business Day’s technology correspondent, Mudiwa Gavaza
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza about Telkom’s sale of Swiftnet and what the deal means for the telecom company.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.