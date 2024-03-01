PIC pushes up its MultiChoice ownership to 15%
In early February Canal+ made an offer to buy out the rest of the company at R105 a share
01 March 2024 - 17:37
Government’s investment arm, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has upped its stake in MultiChoice to 15%, the group said on Friday.
This comes days after the company’s largest shareholder Canal+ was ordered to make a mandatory offer to other shareholders for shares that it doesn’t already own in MultiChoice. ..
