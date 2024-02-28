Canal+ ordered to make mandatory offer to MultiChoice shareholders
28 February 2024 - 18:37
MultiChoice shares traded at their highest level since May 2023 on Wednesday after SA’s takeover regulation panel ruled that French broadcaster Canal+ is required to make a mandatory offer immediately to buy shares of pay-TV company MultiChoice that it does not already own.
Canal+, a top shareholder in MultiChoice which had a 31.67% interest when it proposed the offer, raised its stake to 35.01% after the deal’s announcement earlier in February, just above the threshold that would require the company to make a mandatory offer to shareholders...
