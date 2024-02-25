Mustek dives on JSE after headline earnings shock
Group cites economic challenges, higher interest rates and lower sales of green-energy products
25 February 2024 - 16:50
Mustek’s share price fell the most in two years on Friday as the information and communications technology group warned that its interim earnings to end-December would more than halve.
The company expects to report a drop in headline earnings per share (Heps) — which strip out the effects of one-off financial events — to 77.61c-99.78c, which is 55%-65% lower than the 221.74c reported in the prior matching period. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.