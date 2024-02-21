Teraco gets cracking on solar facility after signing Eskom deal
Power generated from120MW solar facility in the Free State is to be wheeled to data centre provider
21 February 2024 - 20:05
As part of an effort to guarantee power to its facilities, Teraco, Africa’s largest data centre provider, has secured its first grid capacity allocation from Eskom and will start building a 120MW solar energy facility in the Free State.
By design, data centres are meant to have backup power to ensure that service to clients is never interrupted. Teraco has been investing in such systems for years, but the increase in power cuts has made it double down on such efforts. ..
