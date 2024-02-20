Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Behind DStv’s decision to raise subscription prices

Business Day TV spoke to technology correspondent for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza

20 February 2024 - 18:35
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/SIMPSON33
Picture: 123RF/SIMPSON33

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza about DStv’s decision to increase the price of its subscriptions from April this year.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
More mining jobs to be lost as Kumba announces ...
Companies / Mining
2.
New gas deal to replace Sasol’s needed urgently, ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Amplats to retrench 3,700 workers and review ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Watchdog to probe auditing at three listed ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Millions siphoned from Premier Fishing in ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.