Telkom’s third-quarter core profit holds steady at nearly R2.5bn
The telecoms group says it remains committed to meeting its medium-term guidance for the 2024 financial year
19 February 2024 - 10:20
Fixed-line and mobile operator Telkom said on Monday that revenue and core profit were relatively flat in the three months to end-December, indicating the extent to which its retail and business clients were taking strain from current tough economic environment.
Its group revenue rose just 2% to R11.3bn year on year while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), or core profit, was stable at R2.48bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.