Karooooo launches bid to buy back 1-million shares
In July 2023, shareholders authorised the repurchase of up to 10% of the company’s shares
12 February 2024 - 18:49
Karooooo will buy back up to 10% of its shares after a meeting of its shareholders gave management authority to do so, the company said on Monday.
It joins the likes of Naspers and Trustco that instituted similar actions recently. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.