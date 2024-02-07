Lesaka slashes net quarterly loss nearly 60%
Group revenue rose 13% to R2.7bn year on year, driven by an increase in low-margin prepaid airtime sales and other value-added services
07 February 2024 - 08:44
Technology and financial services group Lesaka Technologies narrowed its net loss by 57% in the three months ended December, boosted in part by its fintech business.
Lesaka, which has a primary listing on Nasdaq and secondary listing on the JSE, provides informal retail merchants with a point-of-sale device with which they can pay their suppliers and sell many products, including airtime and electricity. ..
