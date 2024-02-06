Business Day TV sat down with Business Day’s technology correspondent, Mudiwa Gavaza, to discuss the intricacies surrounding MultiChoice’s rejection of a buyout offer by Canal+, as the DStv operator awaits guidance from the Takeover Regulation Panel regarding the situation.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Multichoice rebuffs Canal+ buyout offer
Business Day TV talks to Business Day’s technology correspondent, Mudiwa Gavaza
Business Day TV sat down with Business Day’s technology correspondent, Mudiwa Gavaza, to discuss the intricacies surrounding MultiChoice’s rejection of a buyout offer by Canal+, as the DStv operator awaits guidance from the Takeover Regulation Panel regarding the situation.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.