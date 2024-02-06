Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Multichoice rebuffs Canal+ buyout offer

Business Day TV talks to Business Day's technology correspondent, Mudiwa Gavaza

06 February 2024 - 15:15
by Business Day TV
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
Business Day TV sat down with Business Day’s technology correspondent, Mudiwa Gavaza, to discuss the intricacies surrounding MultiChoice’s rejection of a buyout offer by Canal+, as the DStv operator awaits guidance from the Takeover Regulation Panel regarding the situation.

