Vodacom loses appeal over ‘Please Call Me’ claim
Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub ordered to make a new offer to Nkosana Makate
06 February 2024 - 18:10
Vodacom suffered yet another court defeat in its protracted legal battle with “Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate when the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein ordered the mobile communications giants to make a new offer.
Makate had rejected the cellphone giant’s compensation offer of R47m, which was made in 2019. He said he was ready to continue his fight for fair compensation from his former employers...
