Lesaka Technologies buys Touchsides to expand its merchant footprint in SA

Acquisition will add scale and broaden Lesaka’s service offering

06 February 2024 - 10:22
by Andries Mahlangu
Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
Lesaka Technologies has acquired privately owned data analytics and merchant services company Touchsides in a deal that will expand its foothold in the tavern industry in SA’s informal market.

Touchsides has an active base of over 10,000 point-of-sale (POS) terminals across the country’s informal, licensed taverns, and processes more than 1.5-million transactions a day.

The acquired business also provides platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) solutions to licensed tavern outlets, enabling the measurement of sales activity in real time, management of stock levels and informing commercial decisions, such as pricing and promotional offers.

The data gathered from these terminals carries value and potential to be monetised through relationships with a range of clients including fast-moving consumer goods companies, retailers, wholesalers, route-to-market suppliers, and financiers, according to Lesaka.

″Touchsides is an exciting acquisition target and aligns perfectly with our strategy of adding scale and broadening our service offering in our merchant division,″ said Steve Heilbron, head of merchant division and CEO of Connect, on Tuesday.

″With its installed network and deep data and insight capabilities, we expect to have a strong platform to better understand and further penetrate SA′s informal markets.″

Lesaka, which largely offers fintech-based solutions and financial services, acquired Touchsides from Heineken SA for an undisclosed sum.

As part of the acquisition, Heineken′s operating business in SA  agreed to a long-term renewable contract with Touchsides for access to Touchsides′ tavern data and services.

Lesaka expects that the biggest growth driver for digital payments in SA’s informal sector will be bank cards, as opposed to cellphones in other parts of the continent, owing to personal security concerns.

The licensed tavern market in SA has about 45,000 establishments, according to Lesaka.

With Mudiwa Gavaza

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Lesaka's innovative solutions empower SA's SMEs to thrive

SPONSORED | The company's cutting-edge banking technology is bringing financial inclusion to the informal sector
News & Fox
7 months ago

Net1 changes name to Lesaka as it focuses on SA

The company has sold off its stake in Liechtenstein-based Bank Frick for $30m
Companies
1 year ago

Will Blue Label’s second swing at Cell C finally pay off?

A highly complex recapitalisation of SA's smallest mobile player is set for a vote next week. Majority owner Blue Label swears it’s not throwing good ...
Money & Investing
1 year ago
