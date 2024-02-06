Lesaka Technologies buys Touchsides to expand its merchant footprint in SA

Lesaka Technologies has acquired privately owned data analytics and merchant services company Touchsides in a deal that will expand its foothold in the tavern industry in SA’s informal market.
Touchsides has an active base of over 10,000 point-of-sale (POS) terminals across the country’s informal, licensed taverns, and processes more than 1.5-million transactions a day.
The acquired business also provides platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) solutions to licensed tavern outlets, enabling the measurement of sales activity in real time, management of stock levels and informing commercial decisions, such as pricing and promotional offers.
The data gathered from these terminals carries value and potential to be monetised through relationships with a range of clients including fast-moving consumer goods companies, retailers, wholesalers, route-to-market suppliers, and financiers, according to Lesaka.
″Touchsides is an exciting acquisition target and aligns perfectly with our strategy of adding scale and broadening our service offering in our merchant division,″ said Steve Heilbron, head of merchant division and CEO of Connect, on Tuesday.
″With its installed network and deep data and insight capabilities, we expect to have a strong platform to better understand and further penetrate SA′s informal markets.″
Lesaka, which largely offers fintech-based solutions and financial services, acquired Touchsides from Heineken SA for an undisclosed sum.
As part of the acquisition, Heineken′s operating business in SA agreed to a long-term renewable contract with Touchsides for access to Touchsides′ tavern data and services.
Lesaka expects that the biggest growth driver for digital payments in SA’s informal sector will be bank cards, as opposed to cellphones in other parts of the continent, owing to personal security concerns.
The licensed tavern market in SA has about 45,000 establishments, according to Lesaka.
With Mudiwa Gavaza
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
