DStv operator Multichoice rebuffs Canal+ buyout offer for now
05 February 2024 - 08:08
DStv operator MultiChoice has rejected a buyout offer from French entertainment giant Canal+, saying the proposed offer price of R105 in cash significantly undervalues the group and its future prospects.
However, the company still left the door opened for further negotiations if the Canal+ decided to sweeten its offer price, which currently values MultiChoce at R46bn...
