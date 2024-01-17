Convergence Partners acquires 100% of Datacentrix from Alviva
Convergence Partners specialises in digital infrastructure investments, having raised $296m for its third fund in January
17 January 2024 - 11:23
Andile Ngcaba’s Convergence Partners will acquire 100% of Datacentrix Group from JSE-listed technology group Alviva.
On Wednesday, the firm said it had agreed to make the acquisition through its Convergence Partners’ Digital Infrastructure Fund (CPDIF) in partnership with the existing Datacentrix management team, which has led the company for over 20 years...
