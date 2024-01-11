From the City of Joburg to Eskom: inside SAP’s bribery network
The company does not know the full extent of the kickbacks used to win contracts in SA and elsewhere
11 January 2024 - 14:15
UPDATED 11 January 2024 - 20:02
The confession to US authorities by German software giant SAP of its corrupt activities in SA has laid bare the extent of the impunity its officials enjoyed as they bribed their way to lucrative state contracts in one of SA’s biggest postapartheid scandals.
The German-based R3.6-trillion software company will pay more than R4bn in settlement of corruption and bribery charges involving government officials around the world, including in SA...
