Naspers and Prosus rebound as China pledges review of gaming rules
Government on Friday unveiled new measures to curb excessive gaming that sent tech stocks into a tailspin
27 December 2023 - 17:37
The market values of tech and media company Naspers and its global consumer internet arm, Prosus, rebounded on Wednesday after China’s regulators sought to manage the fallout of draft rules designed to clamp down on online gaming.
On Friday, the communist state announced new rules to curb excessive gaming and spending on online games — a proposal that hit listed tech giants such as Tencent, which is 25%-owned by Prosus...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.