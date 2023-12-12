SA fintech Entersekt snaps up Estonia digital payment security firm
Acquisition of Modirum 3-D Secure Payment Solutions creates a significant global player in the sector
12 December 2023 - 21:27
Financial authentication company Entersekt has acquired the 3-D Secure software business from Modirum, an Estonia-based digital payment security provider.
It is said to be one of the largest outbound acquisitions by an SA company of a fintech abroad, though the parties did not disclose the quantum of the transaction. ..
