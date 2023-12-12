Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Oracle slumps on disappointing cloud outlook

The company is on track to lose about $33bn in market capitalisation

12 December 2023 - 21:19
by Chavi Mehta
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

Oracle shares slumped 10.4% on Tuesday as another quarter of lower-than-expected cloud sales and a bleak forecast amplified concerns over the pace of growth at the business expected to benefit from a boom in generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Revenue growth at the firm’s cloud infrastructure unit, which competes with industry heavyweights Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, has slowed over the past three quarters.

"The lower OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure) growth will worry investors as this is the main investment story," analysts at Barclays wrote in a note.

Oracle’s shares have climbed 40% in 2023 as investors bet that the rising adoption of generative AI, the technology behind popular chatbot ChatGPT, will drive growth for companies providing data centre services.

At $103.14 a share, the company was set to lose about $33bn in market capitalisation.

Oracle on Monday blamed supply constraints for the weak results, with CEO Safra Catz saying that demand for the company’s generative AI and cloud infrastructure services was increasing at "an astronomical rate".

Still, analysts raised concerns about the company’s prospects. At least four brokerages cut their price targets on the stock following the results.

"Two consecutive quarters of cloud revenue shortfalls partially erode our confidence that a cloud transition can drive a sustainable top-line growth recovery," brokerage Piper Sandler said.

Total cloud revenue, which includes software, rose 25% in the second quarter ended November 30, missing the company’s expectations for a 29%-31% increase.

Weaker enterprise spending and intense competition from larger players were also a drag on overall results.

Oracle forecast third-quarter revenue growth, including health data software platform Cerner, to be in the range of 6%-8%. The mid-point of the forecast is below analysts’ average estimate for growth of about 7.6%, according to LSEG data.

Reuters  

Nvidia and Malaysia’s YTL Power partner for $4.3bn AI development project

The first phase is expected to be operational by mid-2024
Companies
4 days ago

ASML CEO Peter Wennink to retire in April

Wennink oversaw blistering growth at the Dutch chip machine maker
Companies
1 week ago

Alphabet launches Gemini, its most advanced AI model

Google says Gemini is capable of more sophisticated reasoning and has a more nuanced understanding of information
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Tesla under pressure to respect Nordic labour ...
Companies
2.
WeSizwe declares an end to the Bakubung mine ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Investors offer nearly $6bn for Macy’s
Companies
4.
JPMorgan ‘to outsource’ $500bn custody business ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Oceana calls for urgent action on logistics and ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.