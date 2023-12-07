Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Is Naspers finally finished burning through cash?

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's Ann Crotty

07 December 2023 - 15:56
by Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Naspers, having weathered a decade of questionable investments, strategic shifts and substantial losses, is now showing signs of a positive turnaround, according to Financial Mail’s Ann Crotty. Business Day TV discussed this in more detail with Crotty.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

