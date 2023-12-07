Naspers, having weathered a decade of questionable investments, strategic shifts and substantial losses, is now showing signs of a positive turnaround, according to Financial Mail’s Ann Crotty. Business Day TV discussed this in more detail with Crotty.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Is Naspers finally finished burning through cash?
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's Ann Crotty
Or listen to full audio
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.