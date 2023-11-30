GoMetro raises more than R200m in new funding
30 November 2023 - 13:09
GoMetro, an SA technology company operating in fleet management, has raised more than R200m in new funding for its business.
The fleet management company, headquartered in the UK, was founded in 2014 by civil engineer Justin Coetzee. He is said to have built the first version of GoMetro for SA’s rail agency when he was frustrated by his train always being late with no information available for passengers...
