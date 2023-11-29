Icasa warns Elon Musk’s Starlink and distributors they’re breaking the law
Independent Communications Authority of SA says the entity doesn’t have a licence to operate in the country; neither has it applied for one
29 November 2023 - 15:39
UPDATED 29 November 2023 - 19:11
SA’s communications watchdog has put Elon Musk’s internet service Starlink and distributors of its products in SA on notice that they are breaching the country’s laws.
In a statement in Tuesday’s edition of the Government Gazette, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) said Starlink isn’t licensed to operate in the country...
