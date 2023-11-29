Icasa forbids use of Elon Musk’s Starlink in SA
Independent Communications Authority of SA says the entity has not applied for a licence to operate in the country
29 November 2023 - 15:39
SA’s communications watchdog has put internet service Starlink and people distributing its products in SA on notice that they are breaching the country’s laws.
It also said the entity, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, has not applied for a licence to operate in SA...
