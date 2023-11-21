Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Telkom boasts bumper first half, issues cautionary

Business Day TV speaks to Telkom’s CEO, Serame Taukobong

21 November 2023 - 16:16
Picture: MISHA JORDAAN
Telkom’s interim headline earnings per share have grown by almost 47% thanks to lower depreciation charges and growth in core profit. The group has also announced that it is in exclusive negotiations with a consortium to sell its towers business. Business Day TV unpacked the detail of the group’s financials and strategy with CEO Serame Taukobong.

