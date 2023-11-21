Telkom’s interim headline earnings per share have grown by almost 47% thanks to lower depreciation charges and growth in core profit. The group has also announced that it is in exclusive negotiations with a consortium to sell its towers business. Business Day TV unpacked the detail of the group’s financials and strategy with CEO Serame Taukobong.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Telkom boasts bumper first half, issues cautionary
Business Day TV speaks to Telkom’s CEO, Serame Taukobong
Telkom’s interim headline earnings per share have grown by almost 47% thanks to lower depreciation charges and growth in core profit. The group has also announced that it is in exclusive negotiations with a consortium to sell its towers business. Business Day TV unpacked the detail of the group’s financials and strategy with CEO Serame Taukobong.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.