Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Baidu beats revenue estimates for third quarter

Chinese tech giant reaffirms its commitment to invest in artificial intelligence to power growth

21 November 2023 - 15:50
by Yelin Mo and Yuvraj Malik
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A sign of Baidu is pictured at the company's headquarters in Beijing, China. File photo: TINGSHU WANG/REUTERS
A sign of Baidu is pictured at the company's headquarters in Beijing, China. File photo: TINGSHU WANG/REUTERS

Chinese tech giant Baidu on Tuesday beat third-quarter revenue estimates and reaffirmed its commitment to invest in artificial intelligence (AI)  to power growth.

The strong performance by the owner of China’s largest search engine was helped by a jump in advertising income as the Chinese economy shows signs of recovery.

Revenue for the quarter ended September 30 was 34.45-billion yuan ($4.72bn), compared with analysts’ estimates of 34.33-billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

China's economy is set to grow 5.4% in 2023, the IMF said earlier in November, making an upward revision to its earlier forecast of 5% growth. This has prompted companies to spend more on consumer advertising online.

US-listed shares of Baidu were marginally higher in pre-market trade.

Baidu has in recent years focused increasingly on AI, creating a self-driving vehicle and investing heavily in generative AI, which is capable of creating text, images and other media.

In October, it unveiled the newest version of its generative AI model, Ernie 4.0, saying its capabilities were on par with those of ChatGPT maker OpenAI’s pioneering GPT-4 model.

Baidu’s CFO Rong Luo said the firm will continue to prioritise AI investments, especially in generative AI and foundation models, to power its growth. “We will do so with an unrelenting focus on efficiency and strategic resource allocation.” Luo said in a statement.

Unlike Chinese tech peers Alibaba and Tencent, which reported last week, the company did not mention what effect intensifying US export curbs on high-end technology to China might have on its cloud business.

Last week, Alibaba shelved its plan to independently list its cloud unit citing uncertainty created by the restrictions, that include the US barring Nvidia from selling advanced AI chips to Chinese clients.

Reuters reported earlier in November that Baidu placed an order for domestically made AI chips from Huawei in August in anticipation of Washington tightening export curbs. Baidu did not respond to a request for comment on the report.

Baidu’s online marketing revenue rose 5% in the third quarter to 19.7-billion yuan.

During the quarter, Baidu reported adjusted net income of 7.27-billion yuan, up 23% from 5.89-billion yuan for the same period in 2022.

The company reported an adjusted profit of 20.4 yuan per American depositary share (ADS), compared with a profit of 16.87 yuan per share a year earlier. This also exceeded analysts’ average estimate of 16.55 yuan per ADS, according to LSEG.

Reuters

MTN continues to fight antiterrorism case in the US

A court has granted MTN permission to file full arguments in support of an application for leave to appeal
Companies
1 day ago

Vodacom has master plan to win Africa’s remittance market

The group already operates in the remittance market and is looking to grow that part of its business, says CEO Shameel Joosub
Companies
2 days ago

Amazon to cut ‘several hundred’ Alexa jobs

While most of the roles affected were in the devices division, a few were working on Alexa-related products in a different unit, a spokesperson said
Companies
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Sibanye crashes after announcing $500m ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Coronation warns money continues to leave SA as ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Woolworths names Zaid Manjra as CFO
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
African Rainbow Capital Investments announces ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
African Bank prepares to enter home loan market
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

EU legislators back strict rules after OpenAI CEO's ouster

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers set to report jump in interim earnings

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

OpenAI appoints interim boss as Sam Altman joins Microsoft in Silicon Valley ...

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.