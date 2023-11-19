Mobile plan
Vodacom has master plan to win Africa’s remittance market
The group already operates in the remittance market and is looking to grow that part of its business, says CEO Shameel Joosub
19 November 2023 - 17:10
Vodacom plans to corner the African international money transfer market — remittances — by making its mobile platform compatible with both external and internal players.
In September, MTN, Africa’s largest mobile operator, launched a service that allows for the movement of money in more than 10 countries. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.