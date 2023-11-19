Telecoms
MTN cuts foreign debt by settling R6.5bn in bonds
The mobile operator issues a cash offer to eligible holders for $450m left of the original $750m notes due in November 2024
19 November 2023 - 19:05
MTN has paid down R6.5bn in debt as it further reins in its borrowings, particularly foreign-denominated debt.
In line with its strategy to deleverage nonrand debt faster and its medium-term target to maintain group or holding company leverage below 1.5-times, Africa’s largest mobile operator issued a cash offer to eligible holders for the $450m it has left of its original $750m 4.755% notes due in November 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.