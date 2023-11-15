Telkom shares soar due to improved earnings
The group said the increase in earnings was due to improved performance for the period with both revenue and ebitda growth
15 November 2023 - 14:12
Shares in Telkom shot up as much as 5% on Wednesday as the state-affiliated telecoms provider said it expects to report growth in interim earnings of up to a third.
The fixed-line operator expects to report headline earnings per share (HEPS), which strip out the effect of one-off financial events, of between 186.1c and 199.4c, translating to an increase of up to 50% for the six months to August 2023...
