Visitors are shown at Tencent Music Entertainment’s booth at the Beijing Music and Life Show in this May 2017 file photo. Picture: REUTERS
China's Tencent Music Entertainment beat estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by steady growth in paid subscriptions on its music streaming platform.
Tencent Music, which includes platforms such as QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing, has won listeners over by bundling everything from karaoke platforms to live concert streaming services.
Total revenue of the Tencent-controlled company, however, fell to 6.57-billion yuan ($900.9m) in the third quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of 6.31-billion yuan, according to LSEG data.
The company’s social entertainment services posted a nearly 50% drop in revenue as Beijing's crackdown on online gambling continues to cast a shadow over its livestreaming revenue, after it shut down features like virtual lucky draws.
Excluding items, the company earned 89 yuan per American depository share (ADS), slightly above expectations of a profit of 88 yuan per ADS.
Paying users for its online music streaming service rose to 103 million in the quarter, from 85.3-million in the same quarter last year.
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the company rose to 1.71-billion yuan, from 1.06-billion yuan a year earlier.
Tencent Music’s growth in paid subscribers helps it beat estimates
Tencent Music has won listeners over by bundling everything from karaoke platforms to live concert streaming services
China's Tencent Music Entertainment beat estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by steady growth in paid subscriptions on its music streaming platform.
Tencent Music, which includes platforms such as QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing, has won listeners over by bundling everything from karaoke platforms to live concert streaming services.
Total revenue of the Tencent-controlled company, however, fell to 6.57-billion yuan ($900.9m) in the third quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of 6.31-billion yuan, according to LSEG data.
The company’s social entertainment services posted a nearly 50% drop in revenue as Beijing's crackdown on online gambling continues to cast a shadow over its livestreaming revenue, after it shut down features like virtual lucky draws.
Excluding items, the company earned 89 yuan per American depository share (ADS), slightly above expectations of a profit of 88 yuan per ADS.
Paying users for its online music streaming service rose to 103 million in the quarter, from 85.3-million in the same quarter last year.
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the company rose to 1.71-billion yuan, from 1.06-billion yuan a year earlier.
Reuters
Baidu ordered Huawei chips, source says, in shift away from US’s Nvidia
Canada bans WeChat and Kaspersky on government devices over ‘security risks’
China takes ‘golden share’ in Tencent unit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Apple suffers setback in bid to rescind €13bn EU tax order
Sony profit slides as chips division takes a knock
Meta to require advertisers to disclose AI alterations
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.