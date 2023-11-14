Convergence Partners lifts stake in broadband infrastructure business CSquared
CSquared announces a fresh equity investment from both new and existing shareholders to finance growth plan
14 November 2023 - 20:09
Andile Ngcaba’s Convergence Partners has increased its stake in African broadband infrastructure business CSquared, buying shares previously held by Google.
Ngcaba’s firm at the same time took part in a R1.2bn capital raise to finance CSquared’s expansion...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.