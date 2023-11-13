Ethiopia losses hurt Vodacom’s interim results
The mobile phone operator launched a new local network in the country in October 2022
13 November 2023 - 08:23
SA’s biggest mobile phone operator, Vodacom, reported a decline in interim operating profit as it felt the impact of its start-up losses in Ethiopia in particular.
The company, valued at about R223.6bn on the JSE, said on Monday in its results for the six months to end-September total group revenue grew 4.7% on a normalised basis, which presents like-for-like comparisons, and group service revenue 4.1%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.