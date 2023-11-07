MTN to leave Afghanistan before end of year
07 November 2023 - 08:53
Africa’s largest mobile operator MTN is leaving some countries and is hoping to be out of Afghanistan by the end of the year as its exit is in the “regulatory approval stages”.
The move is part of the group’s plans to withdraw (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/telecoms-and-technology/2023-08-14-mtn-receives-conditional-approval-to-sell-afghanistan-business/) from the Middle East region, including Syria, Yemen and Iran, as part of a five-year slim-down plan unveiled in 2019 to reduce risk, sell noncore assets such as towers and masts, and raise about R25bn...
