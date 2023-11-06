Shareholder to challenge Telecom Italia over proposed grid sale

The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters in Rome, Italy. Picture: YARA NARDI/REUTERS
Milan — Shares in Telecom Italia slid on Monday after investor Vivendi said it will challenge the former phone monopoly’s plan to sell its network grid in a €19bn deal.
The sale to KKR will make Telecom Italia the first telecom group in a major European country to part ways with its landline grid and is a key plank of CEO Pietro Labriola’s plan to revive the debt-laden group.
After initially rising as much as 5%, Telecom Italia shares went into reverse and were off earlier lows but still down about 2% by the afternoon on Monday, reflecting fears that the transaction could yet face legal hurdles.
Vivendi, which owns a 24% stake in Telecom Italia, said late on Sunday that it considers the decision to proceed without a shareholder vote as “unlawful” and that it will use “any legal means at its disposal to challenge” the move.
The French media group has been pushing for a higher sale price and questioned the sustainability of what will remain of Telecom Italia once the network is sold.
To oversee an asset deemed of national strategic importance, Italy’s government has authorised the treasury to spend up to €2.2bn to take a 20% stake in the network alongside KKR, which is already a minority investor in the grid.
Economy minister Giancarlo Giorgetti played down the threat to the deal. “We made an offer and the [Telecom Italia] board accepted it. Now obviously shareholders have their rights and will exercise them in the appropriate venues, but this deal is the plan,” he told reporters on Monday.
Investors will also be mindful that Vivendi fought a long legal battle in courts across Europe with the Berlusconi family’s Mediaset company, now known as MFE-MediaForEurope, over a failed 2016 pay TV deal.
Split decision
The Telecom Italia board approved the sale with 11 directors in favour and three against after meetings that stretched from Friday until Sunday evening.
The sale, which Telecom Italia said should close in the summer of 2024, will allow the group to reduce its financial debt by about €14bn. Cash-burning Telecom Italia would also shed half of its 40,000 domestic staff and focus on its service operations.
The €18.8bn price tag, including debt, could reach €22bn if certain conditions are met, Telecom Italia said.
Equita analysts, who have a buy rating on Telecom Italia, said they expect the deal to proceed. “We believe that the chances of blocking the transaction at this stage are limited,” they said in a note.
Telecom Italia has mandated Labriola to seek an improved deal for its Sparkle submarine unit. Sources said KKR values the venture at about €650m, while Telecom Italia is looking for a price tag of about a €1bn.
