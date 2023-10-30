Business Day Focus 4.0: navigating digital disruption

During his keynote address, Rosslyn-Smith zeroed in on the reality and current projections for the future of work:

First, graduates of 2030 will occupy 85% of a category of jobs that have not yet been created to date.

As it stands, by 2040, the Sub-Saharan Africa region will contend with 20-million jobseekers per year, against a margin of only 9-million jobs provided.

After painting a gloomy picture about the current job landscape, Rosslyn-Smith offered a silver lining by suggesting that businesses in the Sub-Saharan Africa region are in a unique position of upskilling already existing employees in attempts to adapt to shifting markets.

Building a future-fit workforce

Following the keynote address, MC Nastassia Arendse, a well-known TV business news anchor, introduced a panel discussion focused on cultivating a workforce that is future-fit.

Panellists included:

Tony Vicente, COO at Adapt IT; and

Prof Khumbulani Mpofu, professor of industrial engineering at TUT.

Tying in with assertions of a need for entrepreneurship by Rosslyn-Smith, Mpofu assured that the university context has adapted teaching models to include a focus on entrepreneurship and bridging the gap between the academic teaching space and the real-time happenings of industry. For instance, students are given the opportunity to work on industry projects as a means of exposure.

Mpofu emphasised partnerships between industry and academic institutions as paramount to producing graduates fit for industry.

Vicente echoed Mpofu's sentiments, highlighting Adapt IT's commitment to skills development, rural infrastructure, and graduate programs to bridge the gap.

Vicente also believes that, in the context of developing already existing skills, upskilling employees to adapt to shifting technology and providing them with mentorship is crucial.

Harnessing disruptive technologies

The second panel discussion focused on artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and automation, and how these so-called disruptive technologies translate to the consumer experience.

Panellists included:

Dr Sean Kruger, senior lecturer at the CFOW;

Eduard du Plessis, CEO of Fixed Mobile Telecoms;

Wynand Roos, co-founder of The CRM Team;

Jonathan Oaker, founder and CEO of CloudZA; and

Brendon Williamson, MD at Payfast.

“Is tech disruptive — or is it a function of the business model?” Arendse posed to the panel. Panellists were unanimous in their responses, with Williamson posing the counter question: “Does business accommodate disruption?”.

There needs to be an alignment between disruptive technology and business. Williamson continued to say that he believes there must be a strong collaboration between the two; you can’t have one or the other.

Next, these industry heads tackled issues that account for the failures in the execution of digital transformation within an organisation.

“Failing to align a business model with tech ... failing to answer simple questions like ‘what is the tech for?’, accounts for these failures,” said du Plessis.

Roos affirmed these assertions by adding that “the failure to formulate strategy on the digital transformation journey nearly guarantees failure”.

It is important for companies to align the digital transformation strategies of varying divisions with those of their own internal IT.

“The misalignment between the customer’s needs and the company’s offerings,” said du Plessis, also accounts for huge failures in digital transformation efforts.

A lack of understanding of the workings of AI tools, panellists agreed, is another huge challenge in the industry today. They concurred that technology is meant to strengthen human capability rather than account for its failures.