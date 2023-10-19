Airbnb says it contributed more than R23bn to SA economy in 2022

A new report shows that Airbnb more than doubled its contribution to SA’s economy by 2022, as travel rebounded after the downturn caused by the Covid pandemic.
According to research firm Genesis Analytics’ analysis of Airbnb data, in 2022 — a rebound year for the industry — Airbnb contributed more than R23.5bn to the local economy, supporting about 50,000 jobs, through its network of hosts and hospitality operators.
Airbnb is a $79bn US technology company that has disrupted the hotel and accommodation industry globally over the past decade. Like Uber in mobility, the business, which owns little property of its own, allows hosts — made up of homeowners and hotel operators — to list their properties for short- or long-term stays.
Over the years, the company has been working to push up its contribution to the SA economy. In 2018, this stood at R10bn, going up to R11bn in 2019. The pandemic took a toll, with 2020 seeing a 20% dip to R8bn. With travel rebounding, Airbnb’s business has seen a 115% increase from pre-Covid levels.
According to the department of tourism, it contributed 3.7% to SA’s GDP in 2022. This went as low as 1.3% in 2020.
This week, the online marketplace said that amid increasing living costs, hosts in SA and their communities are also benefiting.
The typical SA host earned about R32,500 in 2022, amounting to just over R4bn in total host earnings — a 25% increase from pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Half of hosts across the country said the money they earn from hosting helps cover the rising cost of living, and over a third said the additional income helps them make ends meet.
Airbnb has 4-million hosts on its platform globally, with 65,000 listings in SA.
“We are proud to have more than doubled our economic impact, meaning more South Africans in more places are benefiting from increasingly local and inclusive tourism,” said Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb.
“We look forward to continuing to work together with the government and wider tourism industry to create more economic opportunities for locals and showcase the best of SA to domestic and international guests.”
To keep pace with growth in SA, the company has been lobbying the government with respect to its business and that of its hosts. Earlier in 2023, Airbnb called on the government to continue to recognise hosts on its platform as informal businesses.
In particular, the platform wants to keep hosts who have an extra source of income, operating without the burdens that tend to come with being formally registered as tourism operators.
Gig economy work continues to be a bone of contention in SA, as in other parts of the world. While those operating in areas of mobility or transport — dominated by Uber and Bolt — are fighting for greater protection under the law, Airbnb wants to maintain the informality associated with its platform.
In 2019, the company opposed a proposed set of rules under the Tourism Amendment Bill that, if enshrined into law, would specify how much an Airbnb host can charge in rentals and the number of nights guests can stay at particular locations.
Airbnb says it contributed more than R23bn to SA economy in 2022
According to the department of tourism, it contributed 3.7% to the country’s GDP last year
A new report shows that Airbnb more than doubled its contribution to SA’s economy by 2022, as travel rebounded after the downturn caused by the Covid pandemic.
According to research firm Genesis Analytics’ analysis of Airbnb data, in 2022 — a rebound year for the industry — Airbnb contributed more than R23.5bn to the local economy, supporting about 50,000 jobs, through its network of hosts and hospitality operators.
Airbnb is a $79bn US technology company that has disrupted the hotel and accommodation industry globally over the past decade. Like Uber in mobility, the business, which owns little property of its own, allows hosts — made up of homeowners and hotel operators — to list their properties for short- or long-term stays.
Over the years, the company has been working to push up its contribution to the SA economy. In 2018, this stood at R10bn, going up to R11bn in 2019. The pandemic took a toll, with 2020 seeing a 20% dip to R8bn. With travel rebounding, Airbnb’s business has seen a 115% increase from pre-Covid levels.
According to the department of tourism, it contributed 3.7% to SA’s GDP in 2022. This went as low as 1.3% in 2020.
This week, the online marketplace said that amid increasing living costs, hosts in SA and their communities are also benefiting.
The typical SA host earned about R32,500 in 2022, amounting to just over R4bn in total host earnings — a 25% increase from pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Half of hosts across the country said the money they earn from hosting helps cover the rising cost of living, and over a third said the additional income helps them make ends meet.
Airbnb has 4-million hosts on its platform globally, with 65,000 listings in SA.
“We are proud to have more than doubled our economic impact, meaning more South Africans in more places are benefiting from increasingly local and inclusive tourism,” said Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb.
“We look forward to continuing to work together with the government and wider tourism industry to create more economic opportunities for locals and showcase the best of SA to domestic and international guests.”
To keep pace with growth in SA, the company has been lobbying the government with respect to its business and that of its hosts. Earlier in 2023, Airbnb called on the government to continue to recognise hosts on its platform as informal businesses.
In particular, the platform wants to keep hosts who have an extra source of income, operating without the burdens that tend to come with being formally registered as tourism operators.
Gig economy work continues to be a bone of contention in SA, as in other parts of the world. While those operating in areas of mobility or transport — dominated by Uber and Bolt — are fighting for greater protection under the law, Airbnb wants to maintain the informality associated with its platform.
In 2019, the company opposed a proposed set of rules under the Tourism Amendment Bill that, if enshrined into law, would specify how much an Airbnb host can charge in rentals and the number of nights guests can stay at particular locations.
gavazam@businesslive.co.za
PODCAST | Regulating gig economy accommodation
Airbnb lobbies for hosts to retain informal status
PODCAST: Opportunities for SA airlines in intra-Africa low-cost air travel
Consumer pressures temper festive season expectations for Airbnb
PODCAST | Expected recovery for 2022’s festive travel season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.