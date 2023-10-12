Karooooo ceases Carzuka’s used-car buys
The software company pulls back its Carzuka platform from SA’s used-car market to preserve dealership relationships
12 October 2023 - 08:38
Karooooo has decided to stop buying second-hand vehicles in SA for its Carzuka after dealerships felt the owner of vehicle-tracking platform Cartrack was stepping on its toes.
The company, valued at about R13.2bn on the JSE, said on Thursday in its results for the six months to end-August that this comes after “considerable interaction” with dealerships across the country over the past few months from which it gathered that some perceived Carzuka’s “business interests to conflict with their business interests”...
