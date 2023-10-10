MiX Telematics to delist after PowerFleet merger

Fleet management and vehicle-tracking company MiX Telematics has agreed to merge its business with US-based internet of things (IoT) specialist PowerFleet, with the aim of creating a global player with greater scale.
In a joint statement on Tuesday, the company announced plans for the merger that will cause MiX to delist its shares from the JSE. It will join other tech companies such as Jasco, Adapt IT, Alaris, Etion and Alviva, which have all left the JSE in the past two years.
MiX derives most of its revenue from helping companies and businesses manage vehicle fleets. The company operates in 120 countries and competes locally with Altron’s Netstar and Karooooo’s Cartrack. It is listed on the JSE and New York Stock Exchange.
The company recently crossed the 1-million subscribers mark. Joining forces, the two parties are hoping their combined subscriber base of 1.7-million will “provide immediate scale” for the new entity.
That combination is expected to create a business with total revenue of $279m (R5.3bn), $39m of adjusted earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation (ebidta) and combined service gross margins of 67%.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, upon which the combined business will be branded as Powerfleet, with its primary listing on the Nasdaq. Powerfleet intends to have a secondary inward listing on the JSE.
“This combination is expected to achieve a number of strategic objectives including unlocking strong incremental value creation opportunities; a refinanced balance sheet for the combined company that will provide more flexibility to execute our strategic growth initiatives; and the ability to retain and attract an expanded portfolio of shareholders,” Powerfleet CEO Steve Towe said.
“Combining with MiX, an extremely well-run and profitable organisation, will establish the combined entity as a world-class [software as a service] company, giving us the speed and capability to achieve improved growth in high quality recurring revenues and expanded profitability much sooner,” he said.
Stefan Joselowitz, who has headed MiX for almost three decades plans to retire once the deal is concluded. He will remain a shareholder of the combined entity, while Towe will be CEO of the group.
Ideal partner
Joselowitz said he is happy to have “finally found an ideal partner”.
“We strongly believe that Powerfleet’s unity strategy and our combined scale perfectly positions us to revolutionise the mobile asset IoT [software as a service] industry and drive transformative growth,” he said.
If the deal goes through, Mix investors will receive PowerFleet shares in exchange for their MiX shares. MiX will become a wholly owned subsidiary of PowerFleet.
MiX shareholders will exchange 100% of their outstanding MiX ordinary shares, including MiX ordinary shares represented by MiX American depository shares, each of which represents 25 MiX ordinary shares, for consideration consisting of Powerfleet common shares, payable at closing.
The number of Powerfleet common shares to be issued will be based on a post-transaction ownership structure, whereby current MiX shareholders will own about 65%, and current Powerfleet shareholders about 35% of the combined entity immediately after the transaction.
MiX shares were up 2.45% on Tuesday afternoon at R4.60. The stock is down 5.21% so far in 2023, with a market value of R2.8bn.
