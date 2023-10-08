BCX eyes cloud computing growth in Africa through Alibaba deal
The company that accounts for a third of Telkom’s revenue says more businesses are investing in a hybrid approach
08 October 2023 - 18:26
In a market dominated by the likes of Amazon, Microsoft and Google, BCX says there’s room for it to take a share of the African cloud through its partnership with Chinese tech giant Alibaba.
The group’s mission in that regard and to make its business more attractive for a potential outside investor has been boosted by its recent deal to supply cloud computing products on behalf of Jack Ma’s Alibaba...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.