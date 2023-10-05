Companies / Telecoms & Technology

HYBRID EVENT | How to craft a future-fit workforce

Register for Business Day Focus 4.0 and join the discussion on how disruptive technologies are reshaping business models

05 October 2023 - 09:24
Sponsored
Picture: SUPPLIED via FREEPIK.COM
In a world that is evolving at an unprecedented pace, SA finds itself at the crossroads of digital innovation, and businesses that adapt and evolve are the ones that thrive.

The upcoming Business Day Focus 4.0 hybrid conference will explore the importance of cultivating a workforce that embraces and drives change — fostering innovation and resilience as the key pillars of success.

Industry leaders will investigate the disruptive technologies that are revolutionising products, services and customer experiences across industries. From artificial intelligence and automation to data analytics, they’ll analyse how these advancements are reshaping business models and share insights on how to navigate this digital frontier.

You’ll have the opportunity to engage in stimulating discussions, gain actionable insights, and network with like-minded professionals.

Panellists will include: 

  • Wesley Rosslyn-Smith — director, Centre for the Future of Work, University of Pretoria;
  • Tony Vicente — COO, Adapt IT 
  • Khumbulani Mpofu — professor of industrial engineering, Tshwane University of Technology 
  • Brendon Williamson — MD, Payfast
  • Jonathan Oaker — founder and CEO, CloudZA
  • Wynand Roos — co-founder and MD, The CRM Team
  • Sean Kruger — senior lecturer, Centre for the Future of Work, University of Pretoria;
  • Eduard du Plessis CEO, Fixed Mobile Telecoms; and
  • Nastassia Arendse — master of ceremonies.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, October 12 2023

Time: 8.30am to 12.30pm

Venue: The Empire Conference & Events Venue, Parktown, Joburg and online

Click here to register for your online or in-person seat.

This article was sponsored Arena Events. 

