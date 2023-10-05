Datatec flags interim earnings upgrade
In recent reporting periods, Datatec had been struggling to meet some demand, particularly for hardware, by its international operations
05 October 2023 - 17:32
Datatec has told shareholders that it expects positive earnings growth for the first half of its 2024 financial year as a result of the performance of its units.
The group said all its units withstood regional macroeconomic pressures, and currency weakness and hyperinflation in places such as Argentina...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.