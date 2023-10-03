Peach Payments finalises R579m funding deal
Digital payments platform aims to accelerate growth across Africa
03 October 2023 - 10:58
SA digital payments platform Peach Payments has concluded a R579m funding round led by UK-based asset manager Apis Partners, a deal first announced in April.
Earlier in the year, Apis Growth Fund II, a private equity fund managed by Apis Partners announced an investment of €29m ($30m or R579.3m) in Baobab Payments, which trades as Peach Payments. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.