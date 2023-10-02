HYBRID EVENT | How SMEs can embrace the digital revolution

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Register for the Blaze with Telkom Business Conference where industry leaders discuss new tech solutions for small business owners

02 October 2023 - 10:30
Sponsored
Learn how your small business can embrace the digital revolution. Picture: SUPPLIED via FREEPIK.COM
In a rapidly changing world, small businesses that fail to embrace digital transformation risk falling behind competitors who are leveraging tech tools to reach greater heights.

Register for the Blaze with Telkom Business Conference, in partnership with Business Day, where industry leaders will discuss cutting-edge tech solutions that create opportunities for profit, efficiency and market access.

The Blaze with Telkom Business Conference is tailored for SMEs eager to embrace the digital revolution and connect with other like-minded trailblazers.

Speakers will include: 

  • Rams Mabote — master of ceremonies 
  • Makgosi Mabaso — managing executive of consumer and business broadband solutions at Telkom Business 
  • Lunga Siyo — CEO of Telkom: consumer & small business 
  • Machaka Mosehana — director of the Centre for Entrepreneurship at the Johannesburg Business School 
  • Strini Mandri — head of medium business and diversified sales at Telkom Business 
  • Kgololo Lekoma — head of product and sales at Credipple; and 
  • Hepsy Mkhungo — co-founder and director of One Linkage.

Click here to view the programme of the day. 

Event details: 

  • Date: Tuesday, October 10 2023
  • Time: 8am to 12.30pm (in-person) and 9.30am to 12.30pm (online)
  • Location: Arena Events Venue, Joburg, Parktown 

Click here to register for your online seat or to attend in-person*

* In-person seats are limited for this event. Submitting a ‘request to attend’ does not guarantee a ticket. A confirmation email will be sent only if a ticket has been allocated to you.

This article was sponsored by Telkom Business. 

